Madison American Red Cross volunteer receives national award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was awarded a national award from the American Red Cross, the organization revealed Tuesday.

Sara Horein was awarded the American Red Cross 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Washington, D.C. on April 26 and 27.

The Presidential Award for Excellence is given to either a person or a group of Red Cross employees or volunteers who show work toward pushing Red Cross’ mission. Those who get nominated for the award must go above and beyond in day-to-day expectations.

Horein has been with the Red Cross for 11 years as a volunteer. During that time, she has provided support in the Wisconsin region and at the national level.

Horein says volunteering with the Red Cross is more than just giving back to her community, it’s about finding her passion.

“The American Red Cross has given me more than I can ever give back in service. My volunteer work with the Red Cross has given me purpose and helped me find my passion in turning service into action.”

