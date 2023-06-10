Madison American Red Cross volunteer receives national award

Sara Horein is getting the American Red Cross 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence
The American Red Cross logo.
The American Red Cross logo.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Trevor Wymer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was awarded a national award from the American Red Cross, the organization revealed Tuesday.

Sara Horein was awarded the American Red Cross 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Washington, D.C. on April 26 and 27.

The Presidential Award for Excellence is given to either a person or a group of Red Cross employees or volunteers who show work toward pushing Red Cross’ mission. Those who get nominated for the award must go above and beyond in day-to-day expectations.

Horein has been with the Red Cross for 11 years as a volunteer. During that time, she has provided support in the Wisconsin region and at the national level.

Horein says volunteering with the Red Cross is more than just giving back to her community, it’s about finding her passion.

“The American Red Cross has given me more than I can ever give back in service. My volunteer work with the Red Cross has given me purpose and helped me find my passion in turning service into action.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
On the Road stops at American Family Insurance Championship
Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
Steve Stricker breaks Tiger Woods’ record; Justin Leonard leads after first round
After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune
Office of School Safety at risk after budget committee declines DOJ additional funds