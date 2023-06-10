Madison festival celebrates the “joy of childhood”

Handphibians perform at SummerPalooza
Handphibians perform at SummerPalooza(Juliana Tornabene WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum hosted a summer festival to celebrate the “joy of childhood” near Capitol Square on Saturday.

The “SummerPalooza” festival featured a parade, a tight-wire, circus arts and musical performances.

The performances at the Rotary Plaza Stage included Wendy and DB, Magic Morgan and Liliana, Forward! Marching Band and Black Star Drum Line.

At 12:30 p.m., there was a parade around the square, including a performance from Handphibians, a Brazilian Percussion Group.

Inside the children’s museum, anyone could get free admission all day and practice face painting in the art studio.

The Madison Children’s Museum will join Mobile Madison for two events coming up this month. On Tuesday, June 13 they will be at Brittingham Park, then they will go to Elver Park on Thursday, June 15.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

Little impact with the coming rain
Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow
New voting districts could change again in some states before the 2024 elections
UTV Crash
Rockland man flown to hospital after UTV crash
Madison Police Department logo
Two teenagers among those arrested for weapons violation on Madison’s west side