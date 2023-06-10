Madison festival celebrates the “joy of childhood”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Children’s Museum hosted a summer festival to celebrate the “joy of childhood” near Capitol Square on Saturday.

The “SummerPalooza” festival featured a parade, a tight-wire, circus arts and musical performances.

The performances at the Rotary Plaza Stage included Wendy and DB, Magic Morgan and Liliana, Forward! Marching Band and Black Star Drum Line.

At 12:30 p.m., there was a parade around the square, including a performance from Handphibians, a Brazilian Percussion Group.

Inside the children’s museum, anyone could get free admission all day and practice face painting in the art studio.

The Madison Children’s Museum will join Mobile Madison for two events coming up this month. On Tuesday, June 13 they will be at Brittingham Park, then they will go to Elver Park on Thursday, June 15.

