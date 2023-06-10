Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

Handphibians perform at SummerPalooza
Madison festival celebrates the “joy of childhood”
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
Little impact with the coming rain
Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow
New voting districts could change again in some states before the 2024 elections
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say