Residents safe after Janesville fire, but sustain damage costs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents are safe with a bit of smoke damage to their home after a fire in their basement Friday afternoon, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

Janesville Fire and Police units received a call around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon after a report of a residential fire on the 200 Block of Valley Drive.

When they arrived, they found a single-family residence with smoke coming from inside, and the occupants had already evacuated.

Units were able to extinguish the fire quickly with one hose line as the fire had not spread beyond the basement.

The house sustained smoke damage throughout, and it is estimated that the fire caused $30,000 of property and content damage.

The fire department did not say what caused the fire, but did say that the fire is under investigation.

