On the Road stops at American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday, NBC15 is traveling around south central Wisconsin showcasing all the hot spots to hit this summer. This week, we’re visiting the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison.

First Tee shot

The American Family Insurance Championship benefits local groups, including one that helps families dealing with childhood cancer. The First Tee shot to open the tournament was made by Mackenzie Sloan. The recent graduate of Middleton High School was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. She received chemotherapy at the American Family Children’s Hospital and is now cancer free, explained hospital president Nikki Stafford.

“She is a recent graduate of Middleton High School and will be attending UW this fall,” Stafford said. “She is a member of the Middle High School golf team so we thought she’d be the perfect person to kick off todays tournament.”

Mackenzie is also a recent recipient of one of two 2023 Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation scholarships.

What to expect at the tournament

American Family Insurance Championship Tournament Director Nate Pokrass said the crowd was phenomenal Friday and the weather was fantastic.

“So appreciative of the greater Madison community and the golf fans throughout the state came here in great numbers and definitely the player’s put on a great show today,” Pokrass said.

Pokrass noted that during all PGA tour events, all proceeds stay in the local communities.

“We’ve donated nearly $15 million to charitable organizations, nearly 700 grants to just a number of great organizations doing great work in our community and having the local economic impact as well,” Pokrass said. “We’re proud to be here in Madison.”

Pokrass also commented on the AmFam Celebrity Foursome, where Andy North, Derek Jeter, Zach Johnson and Michael Phelps will participate.

“This year we’re proud to have Andy North continuing to host, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, one of the greatest Olympians in all time, Michael Phelps and then PGA tour star and the upcoming U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, so we’re thrilled to bring those four,” he said.

Pokrass said the tournament could not go on nearly a thousand volunteers that come out every year, from 15 states. They provide almost 20,000 hours of service, according to Pokrass.

Friday’s player performance breakdown

According to NBC15 Sports Director Mike “Jocko” Jacques, the guy everybody was chasing Friday was Justin Leonard, who actually played in the Pro-Am with Jocko. He shot a 62 and he’s 10 under par, a course record. Jerry Kelly shot a 72 Friday, an even par. Kelly said he was leaving everything short. Steve Stricker, tournament host, shot a 65, seven under par, and felt pretty good about his round.

“I feel like I hit every shot just by the way I wanted to today and that’s pretty rare,” Leonard said. “It’s obviously the goal and then make a few putts on top of it.”

Breakfast on the Farm

There is a lot going on in Madison area this weekend, including the 44th annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm being held in Verona at the Kahl Family Farm. Not only will attendees get to eat delicious breakfast staples, but Dane County Breakfast on the Farm Committee member Emily Matzke said they’ll also get to participate in activities like meeting cows up close and talking to dairy farmers.

“Our dairy farmers care for the land, care for the cows, and care for our community so it’s really important way for us to show that to the community members that may not know a dairy farmer,” Matzke said.

Madison tourism

Rob Gard with Destination Madison said 2022 was a great year in terms of tourism, with $1.35 billion in visitor spending last year. There was record-breaking spending in restaurants and retail. Gard talked about what it’s like to see people experiencing Madison when they visit from out of town for the tournament.

“We just have such a fantastic city and particularly when the weather’s like this,” Gard said. “Having people from out of town experience Madison, realize how walkable it is, a lot of people are staying downtown and realize once you’re down there, you don’t need a car, you can go to a restaurant, cultural activity, even get out in the lakes without worrying about how to get there, so we love seeing that.”

Gard said the players seemed relaxed and fans seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Tournament helps local organizations

Badger Childhood Cancer Network Executive Director Susannah Peterson explained that they wanted to be involved with the tournament when they heard organizers were reaching out to nonprofits in the area.

“We said sure let’s see if we can become involved and ever since then we’ve just been blessed with Steve Stricker and his foundation and what they’ve done for us in the way of funds,” Peterson said. “Because we are small, we pride ourselves in fairly low overhead and so the money that comes in goes right out to families.”

Badger Childhood Cancer Network provides support and services to children and teens who are receiving treatment for cancer at American Family Children’s Hospital. A large part of the organization’s budget is providing financial assistance to families to help with essential bills, such as rent and mortgages.

Next up

On the Road will take NBC15 to the Reedsburg Better Festival.

