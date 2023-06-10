Rockland man flown to hospital after UTV crash

UTV Crash
UTV Crash(MGN / Nicolas Stevenin / BLM)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rockland man was flown to La Crosse with severe injuries following a UTV crash Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office described the scene where a 25-year-old man was found laying in the roadway with serious injuries after a 911 call.

The man’s UTV collided head on with a Chevrolet Equinox around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office reported.

The crash happened on Hwy 33 near Nebraska Ave in the town of Portland.

The 34-year-old La Crosse man driving the Equinox was also injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say they are looking into the role of alcohol and drugs in the crash.

