Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season

By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Brides in Madison are scrambling to find makeup artists and hairstylists for their big day after an abrupt closure of a salon.

Arch Apothecary clients were notified Monday morning about the company’s permanent closure and all questions were directed to their legal team.

Bride-to-be Rachel Tatge says she paid a $250 deposit for her services. She called the legal team who are working to get more information to clients. Tatge says she is not the only bride looking for answers during this time—there were brides who paid for their services in full.

madison arch(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

Tatge mentions her hairstylist and makeup artist from Arch reached out to her and are helping to complete her services.

A former owner and operator of Arch Apothecary for nine years has been a helping hand for many brides and employees who were left in the dark.

“Unfortunately, the way that it all played out wasn’t great for anyone. Brides especially I feel like a lot of people had put down wedding deposits left stranded,” Cera Fass, former owner and operator of Arch Apothecary said.

On Monday employees also received devastating news.

“I think that it’s really important that everybody understands that they were put out just as well as clients you know with no reason, no answer,” Fass said. “They’re also looking you know to find work and obviously it’s not a fun position for anyone to be in.”

Fass stopped working at Arch a year ago and opened her own salon, Atelier. She hopes her salon is an alternative for brides in Madison.

“The way that it’s played out so abruptly it’s not a really good reflection of what Arch was for so many years--which was a home for a lot of people, clients, employees and there were a lot of people that worked really hard on building the brand,” Fass said.

NBC15 contacted Barrick Switzer Long Balsley & Van Evera, LLP who is assisting in the company’s process. They say they will reach out in the future.

