Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a warmer day and slightly more humid than what we saw throughout the week. Many of us had highs into the low and mid-80s. This afternoon, clouds began to move in ahead of the showers and thunderstorms we’re expecting later this evening and overnight.

All the unstable weather we’re expecting is because of a cold front moving in from the north and a low moving out of the plains. These will enhance the instability and bring us some much-needed precipitation.

Initially tonight, we’ll see more isolated to scattered showers, but then into the overnight hours, the showers will become steadier, lasting to near sunrise. Rain totals will be variable, but we’re expecting almost to see some accumulation, anywhere from .25 -.75″.

In the wake of the frontal passage, we’ll begin clearing out for Sunday. Gusty winds will kick up from the north, and temperatures will be significantly cooler than today, only reaching into the mid 60s.

Next week we’ll see a warming trend again, and it looks like we could get another shot of rain Wednesday night.

