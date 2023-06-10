Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow

Expected rain will likely have minimal effect on increasing drought threat
Little impact with the coming rain
Little impact with the coming rain(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Showers with imbedded thunderstorms tonight
  • Cooler and breezy for Sunday
  • Another warmup for next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a warmer day and slightly more humid than what we saw throughout the week.  Many of us had highs into the low and mid-80s.  This afternoon, clouds began to move in ahead of the showers and thunderstorms we’re expecting later this evening and overnight.

All the unstable weather we’re expecting is because of a cold front moving in from the north and a low moving out of the plains.  These will enhance the instability and bring us some much-needed precipitation.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Initially tonight, we’ll see more isolated to scattered showers, but then into the overnight hours, the showers will become steadier, lasting to near sunrise.  Rain totals will be variable, but we’re expecting almost to see some accumulation, anywhere from .25 -.75″.

Looking Ahead...

In the wake of the frontal passage, we’ll begin clearing out for Sunday.  Gusty winds will kick up from the north, and temperatures will be significantly cooler than today, only reaching into the mid 60s.

Next week we’ll see a warming trend again, and it looks like we could get another shot of rain Wednesday night.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

Weekend Storm Chances
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Storm Chances
A cool down for Sunday
A Cool Down For The Weekend
Your Weekend Outlook