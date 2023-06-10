A successful year at the Janesville Bike Rodeo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Bike Rodeo, which teaches kids about bike safety and provides fun biking opportunities, had a successful year, according to the Janesville Police Department.

100 kids went through the safety course provided at the event.

And the Bike Elves gave out 23 bikes, which they had restored, to new owners.

The Janesville Velo Club, Velocity Multi-Sport and Cycling, Michael’s Cycles and the Bike Elves helped with the safety course and obstacle course at the event.

The event was hosted by the YMCA. The police department cooked hot dogs and provided bike demonstrations every hour. The event was free for anyone in the community.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.