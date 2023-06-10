Take Steps Walk raises money, awareness for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coping with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, or IBD, can be extremely challenging and isolating. That’s why the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation holds its annual Take Steps Walk.

Saturday morning, the Take Steps Madison Walk will take place to raise money, awareness, fund research and to show everyone who is touched by this disease that they are not alone.

This year’s Honored Hero is Suzy Burnett who was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2008. She hopes to continue to make IBD visible.

“When I was diagnosed I had one of two choices I could sit and feel sorry for myself or I could get out there and help people and that’s what I’ve chosen to do,” Burnett said.

The walk is at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg. Festivities and registration open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The walk kicks off around 10:45 a.m.

