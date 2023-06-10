Two teenagers among those arrested for weapons violation on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four were arrested Tuesday night after a report of a group wearing masks with guns on the west side of Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 5800 Block of Balsam Rd. They found a suspect vehicle and arrested the four individuals.

The 25-year-old male driver was arrested for disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. An 18 year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting.

Two teenage males were with them. They were arrested for party to a crime disorderly conduct and resisting.

Police did not say if there was a conflict upon arrest, nor did they specify what exactly happened on the scene.

Police said they are currently investigating the crime, and that the investigation is ongoing.

