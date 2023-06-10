Two teenagers among those arrested for weapons violation on Madison’s west side

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four were arrested Tuesday night after a report of a group wearing masks with guns on the west side of Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 5800 Block of Balsam Rd. They found a suspect vehicle and arrested the four individuals.

The 25-year-old male driver was arrested for disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. An 18 year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting.

Two teenage males were with them. They were arrested for party to a crime disorderly conduct and resisting.

Police did not say if there was a conflict upon arrest, nor did they specify what exactly happened on the scene.

Police said they are currently investigating the crime, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors

Latest News

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Residents safe after Janesville fire, but sustain damage costs
Kids enjoy bike safety course at Janesville Bike Rodeo
A successful year at the Janesville Bike Rodeo
Suzy Burnett is this year's Honored Hero for the Madison Take Steps walk for the Crohn's and...
Take Steps Walk raises money, awareness for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Rob Gard from Destination Madison talks tourism