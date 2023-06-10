Weekend Storm Chances

Not A Complete Washout
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • Warmest on Saturday
  • Overnight Storms
  • Cooler Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A few changes as we move through the weekend and that will be in the form of some much-needed rainfall. Fortunately, it looks like the bulk of the steadier rain will fall overnight Saturday into Sunday. This means, while not completely dry, most of Saturday will be decent and warm. Much cooler conditions arrive for Sunday as the system starts to stall out for a few days. This will keep spotty storm chances around through early next week. Clearing should return by midweek with warming temperatures beyond.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly sunny skies this morning with increasing clouds by midday. Becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon with spotty showers developing. Highs into the lower 80s. Periods of showers and storms Saturday night. Lows into the mid-50s. Scattered showers on Sunday with much cooler temperatures. Highs only into the middle 60s. An isolated shower remains possible Sunday night.

Looking Ahead...

An unsettled start to next week with isolated showers both Monday and Tuesday. Below normal temperatures can be expected into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Drying out for the middle and end of the week as temperatures rebound through the 70s and into the 80s.

