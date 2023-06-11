AmFam’s Celebrity Foursome raises $25,000 for charity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The touring pros weren’t the only ones playing University Ridge on Saturday.

“I’m not a good golfer at all. Don’t expect much from me,” Derek Jeter said. “I’ve got four kids that are under six.”

While he may have doubted his golf ability, the duo of Derek Jeter and 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson won the AmFam Champ Celebrity Foursome hosted by Andy North. Johnson and Jeter will have a $25,000 donation in their names from the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation to American Family Children’s Hospital.

“The way Madison has supported the event from day one, what Am Fam has done from day one, it’s a great marriage” North said. “And we’ve created a ton of money for a lot of people who can use it here in town.”

Joining North, Jeter and Johnson on the links on Saturday was the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

Phelps said this was his first trip to Madison, and right away noticed the lakes.

“For me, I’m a water lover, so the hotel is right on the water, so it was fun for me,” Phelps said. “I basically just stared out looking at the lake basically all morning today. Yeah, it’s been very peaceful, very relaxing.”

After the foursome played the back nine, tournament Steve Stricker greeted the group. Stricker currently is tied for first with Paul Broadhurst at -15 headed into the final round of the tournament. Johnson spoke about his relationship with the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain and what he admires about him.

“What he did for those guys is he tried to create a week in the most uncomfortable situations,” Johnson said. “The most pressure packed of situations, the most trying week, and tried to make it as normal as possible, and that’s going to be my role.”

"There's nothing better than watching somebody who was the greatest at what they did in their sport and they struggle like crazy in the sport we play."



Derek Jeter & Michael Phelps did their best to hang with Andy North and Zach Johnson at today's @amfamchamp celebrity foursome pic.twitter.com/FeaYvuwjf2 — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 11, 2023

The final round of the AmFam Championship begins tomorrow, with the first group teeing off at 9:00 a.m. at University Ridge Golf Course.

