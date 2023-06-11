Arena woman writes, dedicates book to her healthcare team

ARENA, Wis. (WMTV) - An Arena woman has turned her hardships into a book.

Danielle Ehlert is a cardiac arrest survivor who has also struggled with mental illness and addiction.

She started to use journaling as an outlet during her recovery. Now published as collection of poems, Ehlert dedicated “Step into the Arena: A Patient’s Perspective” to her team of doctors and nurses at Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Spring Green last week as a way to thank them.

“I think it’s very important that we start the dialogue to talk about those issues and to be open and honest with our medical team because it’s very important and getting the treatment that we need. I’ve been lucky that I came across this team of doctors and nurses at Sauk Prairie Healthcare that have helped me get back on my feet and live the best life I can,” she said.

Ehlert said she has been working on the book for the past five or six years after she had a heart attack.

“I’ve been struggling with purpose. What was my purpose of surviving the cardiac arrest and then the subsequent heart attack? And I was kind of aimlessly wondering why I was spared and so these poems started coming to me as I was journaling and they developed into the book,” Ehlert said.

Her doctor, Masaru Furukawa, played a key role in Ehlert’s recovery for the past nine years since he started as a physician at Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

“I think in healthcare we get kind of pessimistic and jaded and it’s wonderful to have people like Danielle do so well because it just keeps you coming back the next day and hoping that you can help the next person too so that’s pretty cool,” Dr. Furukawa said.

Ehlert hopes her book opens the dialogue so people can start talking to each other about their struggles with their physical and mental health along with addiction. “Step into the Arena: A Patient’s Perspective” is available on Amazon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.