A Chilly Monday Morning

Then more scattered showers through early Wednesday
With a warm trend through mid week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Clouds move out later Sunday
  • Temperatures drop well below average for Monday morning
  • Back to the 80s mid week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s showers moved out early this afternoon with nearly 1/2″  having fallen for most of our southern counties.  The low-level clouds are taking a bit of time to clear out and the sunnier skies we were expecting by late afternoon may not happen till closer to sunset.  This evening with clearer skies and northerly winds temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 40s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Monday will start off sunny and cool, but an upper-level system moving into the Great Lakes will provide enough instability, along with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s, that we will likely see some pop-up showers during the afternoon.  The chance of showers and even thunderstorms will continue from Monday night through Tuesday.  This next round of precipitation is also not expected to bring more than ¼ to ¾” by Tuesday evening.

Looking Ahead...

Midweek we’re looking at drier and warmer weather with high back into the lower 80s, followed by the next chance of showers for the weekend.

Multiple additional rain chances this week
Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow
Weekend Storm Chances