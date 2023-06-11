A Chilly Monday Morning

Clouds move out later Sunday

Temperatures drop well below average for Monday morning

Back to the 80s mid week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s showers moved out early this afternoon with nearly 1/2″ having fallen for most of our southern counties. The low-level clouds are taking a bit of time to clear out and the sunnier skies we were expecting by late afternoon may not happen till closer to sunset. This evening with clearer skies and northerly winds temperatures will be dropping down into the lower 40s.

What’s Coming Up...

Monday will start off sunny and cool, but an upper-level system moving into the Great Lakes will provide enough instability, along with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s, that we will likely see some pop-up showers during the afternoon. The chance of showers and even thunderstorms will continue from Monday night through Tuesday. This next round of precipitation is also not expected to bring more than ¼ to ¾” by Tuesday evening.

Looking Ahead...

Midweek we’re looking at drier and warmer weather with high back into the lower 80s, followed by the next chance of showers for the weekend.

