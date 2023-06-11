Comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing peace at Denver airport

Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight...
Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.(Source: Instagram/Marlon Wayans via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a flight at the Denver International Airport, according to authorities.

United Airlines says the customer was told he would have to gate-check his bag Friday afternoon. The airline says he pushed past a United employee and tried to board the plane.

Police cited Wayans and released him.

Wayans took to social media after the incident, letting his fans know there was an issue getting to his shows that night in Kansas City, Missouri. He blasted United and the gate agent involved.

He said in an Instagram post that the gate agent claimed he had too many bags, and when he consolidated them, the agent told him he would have to check that bag.

“United, pick better people to work for you. Please,” said Wayans in a video on Instagram.

Wayans said he found another flight on American Airlines.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Improv Comedy Club said one of Wayans’ two shows on Friday night was canceled.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

Happy 105 Birthday to Alma Frosch on June 11!
Sauk City woman celebrates 105th birthday
GOP candidates on the campaign trail react to Trump indictment
Minnesota woman's ex-partner charged in her murder, officials say
FILE - Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard...
Man paralyzed in police van reaches $45 million settlement with Connecticut city