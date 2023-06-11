Evansville house ‘engulfed in flames’

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Evansville was fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

Rock County Communications said they received a call at 3:41 a.m. Sunday morning about flames visible coming out of the back of a house.

The house on the 100 black of Sixth St was then engulfed in flames, Rock Co. said.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, according to Rock Co.

