Evansville house ‘engulfed in flames’

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Evansville was fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

Rock County Communications said they received a call at 3:41 a.m. Sunday morning about flames visible coming out of the back of a house.

The house on the 100 black of Sixth St was then engulfed in flames, Rock Co. said.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, according to Rock Co.

