Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin preservation project turns thirty

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - The project preserving Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin home called Taliesin turned 30 the same week the architect would’ve turned 156 years old.

Taliesin survived multiple fires and needed an expensive renovation in 1993, between Governor Tommy Thompson and other state entities, the preservation took $8 million to complete.

”It just needed repairs all over,” Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson said. “It was leaking, there was no money to put into maintenance or repairs, the gardens were not kept up, the grounds were not kept up, the building was starting to fall apart and so we had to come in and rehab.”

Taliesin turns thirty (Marcus Aarsvold)

Thompson, Taliesin tour guides and remaining Frank Lloyd Wright fellows celebrated the 30th anniversary Saturday night at the Richland Center born architect’s house.

”Just because something is old, we’re not going to tear it down, we want to preserve it for future generations,” Taliesin Tour Guide Dale Aspinall said. ”It’s quite an accomplishment, so it’s inspiring that so many people care about this place and want to preserve it and take care of it.”

Tours at Wright’s self-designed home cost between $40 to $100 and bring 25,000 tourists to Spring Green every year.

”So you have people all over the world that know Frank Lloyd Wright and not to preserve this beautiful, architectural gem for the state of Wisconsin and for future generations I thought would be a terrible mistake,” Thompson said.

”[I’m] Just very proud that I could play a part in it,” Aspinall said. “It’s such a big milestone, 30 years of anything, celebrating anything is is quite and accomplishment.”

Taliesin is on the UNESCO World Heritage Site along with The Great Wall of China, Statue of Liberty and Stonehenge.

