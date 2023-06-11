Madison’s own Steve Stricker wins American Family Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The third and final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge concluded Sunday with Madisonian Steve Stricker as the winner.

In his last three starts prior to this week, Stricker won two PGA Tour Champions Majors and finished tied for second at last week’s Principal Charity Classic.

The Edgerton-native started today tied for the lead with Paul Broadhurst, but he made five straight pars until making a birdie on eight and nine to take a four-shot lead.

He’d birdie again on 16 to stay ahead of the pack, and he closed it out on 18. The hard work has paid off, and Stricker finally got it done on his home course.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.