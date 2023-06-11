Milwaukee EMT dies after dive team recuses him from Lake Michigan

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to South Shore Park and rescued 61-year-old John Swanson. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s...
The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning.(TMJ4)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a tragic accident at the marina Friday night, long time beloved Bell Ambulance EMT and FTO John Swanson passed away early Saturday morning at St. Luke’s hospital in Milwaukee with his family at his bedside.

The Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department, and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Shore Park around 10:40 p.m. Friday after hearing reports of a possible drowning, NBC15′s partner station WTMJ reported.

A caller reported hearing a splash and seeing a hat floating on top of the water. Upon initial investigation, law enforcement discovered a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water.

A drone was activated and dive teams went in. Around 11 p.m., officials were able to rescue the man who was then treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“It is with deep sadness and incredibly heavy hearts that we post this,” The Bell Ambulance Facebook post said.

The 61-year-old had been a Bell Ambulance team member since 2007. He leaves behind his wife, son and daughter-in-law, the Facebook post said.

Bell Ambulance EMS said it does have grief and support resources available for its employees.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Danielle Ehlert dedicated her collection of poems in "Step into the Arena: A Patient's...
Arena woman writes, dedicates book to her healthcare team
Pinney Library (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
Poetry reading to be held to announce 2023 Youth Poet Laureate
A home in Evansville was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.
Evansville fire renders home ‘uninhabitable’
Registration is now open for Verona's Bike the Barns fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Registration open for annual Bike the Barns fundraiser