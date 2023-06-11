Multiple additional rain chances this week

Much cooler end to weekend

Numerous small rain chances

Back in 80s by midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s always unfortunate when showers and thunderstorms come over the weekend, but it’s been so dry that I think we’ll all take what we can get! We do have more rain chances coming up, but most look less substantial than what we saw last night.

What’s Coming Up...

After some scattered showers moved in last night, a few will linger through the morning hours today. Once the rain moves out, the clouds will follow close behind and we should have mainly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain much cooler in the 60s with breezy northeast winds.

We’ll get pretty chilly tonight too: temperatures dropping to the mid-40s with winds staying on the breezier side.

Looking Ahead...

The start of the workweek looks nice, starting with sun in the morning with clouds thickening up through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s with breezy northwest winds.

Windy looks to be the trend through much of this week, especially compared to the calm conditions we’ve had so far this month. Highs will be back in the 80s by Tuesday, mid-80s by Wednesday.

We’ll watch for a few small, additional rain chances later in the week.

