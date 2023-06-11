New building, solar installation makes way to Sauk County Fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Fair will debut its sponsorship for a new animal building and solar installation on Wednesday.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting and naming of the new building.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on the West end of the new building on the Fairgrounds.

To learn more, visit the Sauk County Fair website and Facebook page.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.