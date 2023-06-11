New building, solar installation makes way to Sauk County Fair

Cattle are prepared for show at the Sauk County Fair in Baraboo.(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Fair will debut its sponsorship for a new animal building and solar installation on Wednesday.

The celebration will include a ribbon cutting and naming of the new building.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. on the West end of the new building on the Fairgrounds.

To learn more, visit the Sauk County Fair website and Facebook page.

