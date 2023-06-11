Poetry reading to be held to announce 2023 Youth Poet Laureate

Pinney Library (Curt Lenz/WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison invites residents to a poetry reading that doubles as an announcement of Madison’s second Youth Poet Laureate.

The reading will be held at 6:00 p.m. June 15 at Pinney Library on Cottage Grove Road, the City announced.

The poetry being read will be a selection from the applicants for this year’s Youth Poet Laureate, and current Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez will announce the winner after the reading.

The Youth Poet Laureate program came to Madison last year, when then 14-year-old Madeleine Bohn was chosen, the City explained. Her poetry was read at Common Council, the Winter Festival of Poetry and Sequoya Library.

The position is a one-year term that requires three public poetry readings. The poet will also have their work published in the National Youth Poet Laureate annual anthology.

Applicants must be 13-19 and live in Madison, the City said.

