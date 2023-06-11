Registration open for annual Bike the Barns fundraiser

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Registration is open for the 15th year of Bike the Barns, Madison’s premier biking, food and faming event to raise money for fresh foods for families.

Bike the Barns is an all-day charity recreational biking event on Sunday, September 17th, 2023 that features stops at area farms, delicious local food, on-farm activities, and live music. Participants can choose between two routes, a shorter 30-mile route or a longer 60-mile route, enjoying farm-fresh snacks and a gourmet lunch along the way. Both routes traverse a scenic landscape across southern Wisconsin, featuring picture-perfect views, and start and end at Badger Prairie County Park in Verona.

The fundraiser is also FairShare CSA Coalition’s largest annual fundraiser for the Partner Shares Program, which increases families’ access to farm-fresh produce by providing financial assistance towards a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share. Requests for assistance have reached an unprecedented level over the last two years, as families have been impacted by the pandemic and, more recently, rising food costs and inflation.

All riders will stop at Crossroads Community Farm and the Farley Center, featuring small-scale farms that are members of FairShare CSA Coalition. For the adventurous long-route riders, additional stops at Prairie Bluff Farm and Snug Haven Farm tack on some extra miles and gorgeous countryside vistas. Each stop offers a unique experience, and participants will be able to take an interactive farm tour before heading off to the next farm experience!

The 5th Annual Bus the Barns is also returning for another year. All the same farm tours, delicious local food, festive music, and community fun on the same day - plus additional curated on-farm activities - Bus the Barns is a great opportunity to enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin countryside, meet local farmers, and experience small-scale agriculture up close with a guided bus tour.

Registration for both Bike and Bus the Barns is open now. For more information, visit csacoalition.org/bike-the-barns or csacoalition.org/bus-the-barns.

