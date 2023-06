MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk City woman is celebrating her 105th birthday Sunday.

Alma Frosch has been a lifelong Sauk City resident.

Her family says she has 10 children, 25 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Alma!

Happy 105 Birthday to Alma Frosch on June 11! (Jeanne Frosch)

