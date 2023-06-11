Stricker Tied for the Lead at the Am Fam

Tournament Host Steve Stricker is tied for the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the American Family Insurance Championship
An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship
An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s setting up to be an epic Sunday for the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

Steve Stricker shot a 64 on Saturday and is now -15 heading for the tournament. Good enough for a first place tie with Paul Broadhurst, who also shot a 64 on Saturday.

First round leader Justin Leonard shot a 69 and is now two shots behind the leader at -13 and in third place.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly fired a 68 and is -4 for the tournament.

Steve Stricker, Paul Broadhurst, and Justin Leonard will tee off at 11:12am.

Jerry Kelly will tee off at 9:44am.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

AmFam’s Celebrity Foursome made up of Michael Phelps, Andy North, Zach Johnson and Derek Jeter.
AmFam’s Celebrity Foursome raises $25,000 for charity
Steve Stricker knocks in a short birdie putt on the ninth hole at University Ridge Golf Course...
Steve Stricker breaks Tiger Woods’ record; Justin Leonard leads after first round
The American Family Insurance Championship
American Family Insurance Championship begins Friday
Ethan Ellefson tees off at the 18th hole at University Ridge Golf Course.
Make-A-Wish recipient golfs alongside Jerry Kelly in Thursday’s Pro-Am