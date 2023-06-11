Stricker Tied for the Lead at the Am Fam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s setting up to be an epic Sunday for the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

Steve Stricker shot a 64 on Saturday and is now -15 heading for the tournament. Good enough for a first place tie with Paul Broadhurst, who also shot a 64 on Saturday.

First round leader Justin Leonard shot a 69 and is now two shots behind the leader at -13 and in third place.

Madison’s Jerry Kelly fired a 68 and is -4 for the tournament.

Steve Stricker, Paul Broadhurst, and Justin Leonard will tee off at 11:12am.

Jerry Kelly will tee off at 9:44am.

