$23K raised in a day to help teacher’s family after Evansville house fire

An Evansville family is getting help to rebuild after escaping their home during a fire.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Evansville family is getting help to rebuild after escaping their home during a fire.

As NBC15 first reported Sunday, an early morning fire brought crews to the home on the 100 block of N 6th St. Crews deemed the structure uninhabitable, with the fire’s cause still unknown.

Monday afternoon, Brian and Alicia Hookstead returned to their home. As a gust of wind carried the smell of smoke, Alicia said, “It’ll be a long time before I can sit around the campfire again. The smell is something I can’t explain.”

Hookstead family home
Hookstead family home(WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Brian recalled “waking up to my wife screaming, ‘The house is on fire. The house is on fire. Get out. Get out.’”

The rest of the family, including three kids between 6 and 12 years old, as well as their grandfather, got out without any injuries. Alicia’s father was not wearing hearing aids when he was sleeping in the basement.

“If my wife did not wake up for some odd reason, twenty minutes later, it would have been a much different story,” Brian said.

Their story is of gratitude, especially as an online fundraiser started on Sunday surpassed $23,000 by Monday afternoon. It’s the sum of gifts large and small, each one as generous as the one before.

“To think that somebody might only have $10, and they’re giving it to us,” Alicia, who works in the medical field, said.

Her husband, a teacher and wrestling coach at Oregon High School, added, “I look at the list of people. Some of them are students. It’s just so amazing that anywhere from a 14 to an 18-year-old kid cares enough about someone to say ‘Hey, here’s 5, 10 bucks.’”

The couple also thanked strangers including first responders, neighbors who supported their kids and even an Uber driver nearby who called 911.

“I can’t thank you [enough] for even just giving us a second of your thoughts,” Brian said. “It’s huge.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Madison’s new Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
File image
Lodi graduates sign up for construction apprenticeships
Lodi graduates sign up for construction apprenticeships
Two miniature storefronts of a cheese and produce shop are installed somewhere on the Hilldale...
First mouse-sized art in Midwest introduced at Hilldale
Community raises $23K in a day to help Oregon teacher’s family after house fire