$23K raised in a day to help teacher’s family after Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Evansville family is getting help to rebuild after escaping their home during a fire.

As NBC15 first reported Sunday, an early morning fire brought crews to the home on the 100 block of N 6th St. Crews deemed the structure uninhabitable, with the fire’s cause still unknown.

Monday afternoon, Brian and Alicia Hookstead returned to their home. As a gust of wind carried the smell of smoke, Alicia said, “It’ll be a long time before I can sit around the campfire again. The smell is something I can’t explain.”

Hookstead family home (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Brian recalled “waking up to my wife screaming, ‘The house is on fire. The house is on fire. Get out. Get out.’”

The rest of the family, including three kids between 6 and 12 years old, as well as their grandfather, got out without any injuries. Alicia’s father was not wearing hearing aids when he was sleeping in the basement.

“If my wife did not wake up for some odd reason, twenty minutes later, it would have been a much different story,” Brian said.

Their story is of gratitude, especially as an online fundraiser started on Sunday surpassed $23,000 by Monday afternoon. It’s the sum of gifts large and small, each one as generous as the one before.

“To think that somebody might only have $10, and they’re giving it to us,” Alicia, who works in the medical field, said.

Her husband, a teacher and wrestling coach at Oregon High School, added, “I look at the list of people. Some of them are students. It’s just so amazing that anywhere from a 14 to an 18-year-old kid cares enough about someone to say ‘Hey, here’s 5, 10 bucks.’”

The couple also thanked strangers including first responders, neighbors who supported their kids and even an Uber driver nearby who called 911.

“I can’t thank you [enough] for even just giving us a second of your thoughts,” Brian said. “It’s huge.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.