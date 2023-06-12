Abbotsford meat processing plant faces over $250k in fines after two amputation injuries

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into an Abbotsford meat and sausage manufacturing plant determined the company’s negligence led to two incidents of amputation injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The federal investigation determined Abbyland Foods Inc. did not follow machine safety standards required by law. Consequently, the plant faces over a quarter-million dollars in penalties.

According to the Labor Dept., a meat processing machine amputated part of a worker’s finger in December 2022 and, a month later, a trash compactor crushed a worker’s hand.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated both incidents, interviewing more than 70 employees. The agency found the plant failed to follow procedures that protect workers during machine operation.

In total, OSHA cited Abbeyland Foods Inc. for a repeat violation and 17 serious violations, amounting to $277,472 in penalties.

OSHA previously cited the plant with 22 serious violations and proposed over $56,000 in penalties since 2013. The prior violations stem from failing to protect employees’ safety and health and share similarities with hazards found in recent investigations.

“After a decade of citations for nearly two dozen serious violations, Abbyland Foods continues to ignore its legal responsibility to ensure a safe and healthful work environment,” OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack said. “Their long history of failing to protect its employees needs to end.”

The U.S. Department of Labor said Abbyland Foods has 15 business days to pay the citations, request a conference with OSHA officials or dispute the findings.

