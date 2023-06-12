Art for everyone at Memorial Union’s Wheelhouse Studios

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you’re looking to flex those creative and artistic muscles this summer, Wheelhouse Studios located on the lower level of Memorial Union invites you to indulge.

Wheelhouse Studios is an open arts studio with three work spaces, drop-in art opportunities, and classes for enthusiasts and first-time artists alike.

Classes allow for many types of art creation, including pottery, glasswork, metal work, painting, screen printing and more.

Open studio hours offer self-guided work. The open studio hours are noon to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

The Terrace Art Zone welcomes visitors to join in on the FREE arts and crafts available on the Terrace throughout the months of June to August on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Students are welcome to enjoy the open studio hours for free. Union members have the option to use the open studio hours for $6 per day, and community members can enjoy open studio for $8 per day. Both Union members and community members have the option of purchasing monthly or yearly passes as well, details are located here.

You don’t need to be a student or staff member to enjoy these offerings as Tony Wise and Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli with Wheelhouse Studios tell us on The Morning Show Monday.

