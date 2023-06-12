First mouse-sized art in Midwest introduced at Hilldale

Two miniature storefronts of a cheese and produce shop are installed somewhere on the Hilldale...
Two miniature storefronts of a cheese and produce shop are installed somewhere on the Hilldale property.(Hilldale)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep your eyes peeled if you want to spot Hilldale’s newest art installations – they’re the only one of its kind in the Midwest.

Two miniature storefronts of a cheese and produce shop are installed somewhere on the Hilldale property. They won’t tell you where because finding them is part of the fun.

“The detail on these creations is incredible,” Hilldale General Manager Nanci Horn said. “It’s a fun way to brighten up our property and give folks an unexpected surprise when they uncover them.”

These mouse-sized storefronts are by an anonymous Swedish artist collective, AnonyMouse, who is known for street installations around the world. The only other installations in the United States can be found in Massachusetts. The displays will remain at Hilldale as part of its permanent art collection.

