Grant Co: Two injured, ejected in motorcycle crash with deer

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital on Saturday after hitting a deer in Platteville, according to Grant County officials.

A man was driving the motorcycle with a passenger going westbound on Prairie Road when a deer appeared in the road suddenly, the report stated. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the bike.

The 56-year-old driver was airlifted to receive immediate medical treatment and the 46-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility.

Cuba City Police, Southwest Health EMS, Platteville Fire, and Donnie’s Towing assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.

