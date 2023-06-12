Lodi graduates sign up for construction apprenticeships

Three Lodi High School graduates attended a ceremony in Stoughton Monday, where they signed up for a hands-on experience working in construction.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ideal Builders hired the three graduates. The contractor will sponsor them throughout their apprenticeship and provide on-the-job training.

Recent graduate Ashton Hillestad said he always had an interest in the trades and took shop classes in school.

“I just always had an interest in the trades. I knew college wasn’t my thing,” Hillestad said. “It’s a good opportunity to make a lot of money right out of high school.

The three apprentices will become members of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

