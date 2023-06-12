Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit is greeted by a teammate after scoring during the second...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit is greeted by a teammate after scoring during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, April 17, 2023, in Seattle.(Lindsey Wasson | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York signed the first baseman Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, and assigned him to their top minor league team on Monday.

Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.

Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his past four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of it before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) before an NFL football game against the Oakland...
Texans adding J.J. Watt to its Ring of Honor
UW-Madison women's hockey wins National Championship.
White House welcomes UW women’s hockey, other champions
Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour...
Madison’s own Steve Stricker wins American Family Insurance Championship
An amazing week at the Am Fam Championship
Stricker Tied for the Lead at the Am Fam