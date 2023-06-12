Madison’s new Texas Roadhouse opens Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Starting this week, diners on Madison’s west side will have one more place to go for lunch or dinner.

Texas Roadhouse opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, the chain announced on its Facebook page.

The new restaurant is located at 7104 Watts Rd., just west of Gammon Rd., and right next to the Walmart store on that end of town.

It’s the second Texas Roadhouse in Madison, with the other one located in the 4800 block of Annamark Dr., just off the I-90/94 and U.S. 151 interchange.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.