Man dies in fiery Waushara Co. crash

One man is dead after a crash in the Township of Hancock, in Waushara Co., on Saturday, June...
One man is dead after a crash in the Township of Hancock, in Waushara Co., on Saturday, June 10, 2023.(Credit: MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANCOCK Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – Speeding is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash over the weekend in the Township of Hancock, the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday about a car on fire near trees along 4th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they put out the flames and found a man was the only person in the vehicle.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead as a result of the wreck. The preliminary investigation indicates speed played a role in the wreck. No other factors were listed, but the crash remains under investigation.

