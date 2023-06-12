Man dies in fiery Waushara Co. crash

HANCOCK Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – Speeding is believed to be a factor in a deadly crash over the weekend in the Township of Hancock, the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday about a car on fire near trees along 4th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they put out the flames and found a man was the only person in the vehicle.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead as a result of the wreck. The preliminary investigation indicates speed played a role in the wreck. No other factors were listed, but the crash remains under investigation.

