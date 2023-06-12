MISSING: Sauk County officials searching for 13-year-old boy

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 13-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Yoblonski left his home overnight with his family’s car which was found on US Highway 12.

Officials believe he was last known to be near Baraboo Bluffs in the westernmost part of Devil’s Lake Sate Park and northern area of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.

Anyone with information on James’ wearabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 608-355-4495.

