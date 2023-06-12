More funding means increased dental care for children, families in need

(Source: KEYC)
(Source: KEYC)(KEYC)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $5.1 million will be awarded to 14 non-profit dental clinics across Wisconsin to increase access to dental care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will provide grants between $59,000 and $150,000 per clinic over the next three years. The goal is to serve all patients, including Medicaid members, people who have low income, people with disabilities, and those who are uninsured, the DHS release stated.

In 2021, only one in three Wisconsin Medicaid members between ages three and 20 received preventative dental services, and seven out of 10 people on Medicaid didn’t receive dental care at all, Wisconsin State Dental Director, Dr. Russell Dunkel explained.

“By making it easier for dental health providers to serve more Medicaid and uninsured patients, we aim to address a critical disparity,” Dunkel continued.

Through the DHS funding, non-profit dental clinics will be able to serve 7,000 more patients over three years which includes more than 4,700 Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus patients and over 2,700 patients who are uninsured or low income, the report stated.

“This funding won’t address the dental disparity in Wisconsin alone, but increasing access to services is key,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer for Wisconsin.

According to the release, one in five children and nearly one in three adults with low income have untreated tooth decay which can impact a child’s ability to speak, eat, and learn. The CDC estimates that 34 million school hours are lost each year in the United States due to unplanned dental pain and care.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Luke Voit is greeted by a teammate after scoring during the second...
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
White House welcomes UW women’s hockey, other champions
Wisconsin’s alcohol industry gets behind update, greater enforcement of laws
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Wisconsin’s top elections official for 2024 uncertain as incumbent’s term nears end
Ten years later, the search for a Madison woman’s killers continues