Ten years later, the search for a Madison woman’s killers continues

Julia Majette
Julia Majette(Madison Police Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A decade after two men shot and killed Julia Majette inside her Madison home, the investigation into her death remains ongoing.

The Madison Police Dept. released a statement Monday marking the ten-year mark since the night of June 12, 2013, when two men came into her house in the 700 block of N. Thompson Drive and shot her.

The two men, who have not been identified, killed Majette, 25, in the presence of her children, MPD recounted.

The police department assured the community and Majette’s loved ones that investigators remain committed to tracking down those two suspects.

MPD asks anyone with information to call Madison Area CrimeStoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

They also reminded those who may reach out to authorities that they can stay anonymous and there could be a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

