MPD: Man arrested with loaded gun, drugs during routine patrol

Madison Police car
Madison Police car
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a man after finding a gun and drugs in his car during a routine patrol Saturday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were walking through the Buckeye Parking Lot on the 200 block of Gilman St. when they saw a gun in a car, the release stated.

The K-9 unit then alerted officers that there were drugs in the car, the report continued. The gun was allegedly fully loaded.

The 32-year-old was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a narcotic and carrying a concealed weapon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Watertown suspect caught after falling off roof, WPD reports
Police lights generic
MPD: Officers bust drug deal, find loaded firearm and cocaine
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County officials searching for 13-year-old boy
MPD: Woman stabbed in Madison bar early Sunday