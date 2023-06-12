MPD: Man arrested with loaded gun, drugs during routine patrol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a man after finding a gun and drugs in his car during a routine patrol Saturday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers were walking through the Buckeye Parking Lot on the 200 block of Gilman St. when they saw a gun in a car, the release stated.

The K-9 unit then alerted officers that there were drugs in the car, the report continued. The gun was allegedly fully loaded.

The 32-year-old was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a narcotic and carrying a concealed weapon.

