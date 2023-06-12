MPD: Officers bust drug deal, find loaded firearm and cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a man after catching him in the middle of a drug deal Thursday morning.

MPD said officers spotted the suspect around 11:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Park Street.

According to police, the suspect put a package inside a car when he fled, and officers discovered a loaded gun and drugs.

The 29-year-old was arrested and faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.