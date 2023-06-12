MPD: Woman stabbed in Madison bar early Sunday

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was allegedly stabbed in a downtown Madison bar early Sunday morning, but police said she waited until she left the city to seek medical attention.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman was stabbed at a downtown bar on the 100 block of West Main Street on Sunday. MPD noted that the stabbing victim did not get medical treatment until she arrived in Dodgeville.

Police did not report any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

