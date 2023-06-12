One dead in Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office reports

CASSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated driver in Cassville Thursday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1 p.m., officials responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 81 and Settlement Road in the Township of Cassville.

The sheriff’s office reported that a 33-year-old Cassville woman was driving south on Settlement Road when she allegedly came to a “rolling stop” at a stop sign, pulled away and continued driving southbound.

Officials allege the woman pulled out in front of the 52-year-old Cassville man’s car that was traveling east on Highway 81. The man then struck the woman’s car, and both vehicles spun into a nearby ditch.

According to officials, the man’s car rolled onto its passenger side, and he was thrown from the car. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police determined the woman drove while impaired by an intoxicant. She was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and was taken to the Grant County Jail.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.