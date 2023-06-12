Texans adding J.J. Watt to its Ring of Honor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Houston Texans will soon pay tribute to former Wisconsin Badgers star J.J. Watt with one of its biggest honors. On October 1, the team where the Pewaukee-native became a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer will elevate their former defensive end to its Ring of Honor.

On Monday, the Texans website turned into a J.J. Watt extravaganza, topped with a message from #99, “Let’s get back together, H-Town” as well as multiple articles including other tributes to him as well as a retrospective of his career.

In a statement announcing Watt would be added to the Ring of Honor, team owner Janice McNair, her son Cal McNair, and his wife Hannah Hartland pointed out that Watt is just the third name added, and just the second former player. Watt joins team founder Robert McNair and former wide receiver Andre Johnson.

“Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston,” they said. “He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston’s heart and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Selected in the first round of the 2011 draft, Watt spent a decade in Houston, terrorizing offenses with the power athleticism that earned him three AP Defensive Player of the Year awards. In one of those years (2014), he finished second in the AP MVP voting, losing out to then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Even bigger than that, Watt was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017 after raising more than $41 million to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the team recounted, describing Watt as “an unwavering fixture of hope” in the storm’s aftermath.

He capped his career with two years with the Arizona Cardinals. By the time he retired, Watt had recorded 586 combined tackles and 114.5 sacks across 151 games.

