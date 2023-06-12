Gradually warming up this week

With additional rain chances
With additional rain chances
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Scattered rain tonight
  • Showers continue tomorrow
  • Temps back above average
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure located to the east of here today will push toward the northwest. By late in the day, it will be situated near Lake Huron. This low will bring an increase in clouds to the region after morning and midday sunshine.

What’s Coming Up...

Showers will be possible late this afternoon and rain will be likely overnight. Temperatures will once again check in below average today with highs anticipated in the lower 70s. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

The low will then begin to exit the region tomorrow but we will still have clouds around and a few scattered showers will be possible as well. Temperatures will also be a little cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine will move in for the end of the week. Highs will be back in the lower to middle 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A few showers will again be possible for the first part of the weekend.

Today: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers late. High: 72. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely. Low: 53. Wind: NW 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 67.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83.

