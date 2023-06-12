Watertown suspect caught after falling off roof, WPD reports

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – Gravity got the best of a hit-and-run suspect in Watertown who climbed onto a roof while trying to avoid being arrested, the police department reported.

The suspect had climbed atop the home in the 500 block of Montgomery Street after the officers’ investigation led them to the area, the WPD statement indicated. Officers surrounded the residence, it continued, and began urging the suspect to come down. According to police, that was the point gravity took over and the suspect fell to the ground.

The officers provided medical assistance to the suspect, whose name was not released, until medical personnel arrived to take the person to the hospital for treatment, WPD stated.

The suspect is expected to face charges of eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation that led to the suspect’s capture began around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday when a hit-and-run was reported in the 300 block of Dewey Ave. The suspect was still there when officers arrived but quickly took off, according to police.

Officers ended that chase, saying the suspect was driving recklessly, but soon picked up the scent again near the N. Maple Street and Jones Street intersection, the report added. The suspect had been seen running near there, spurring officers to set up a perimeter and bring in a K9 unit.

While that was going on, other officers traced the vehicle back to its owner and contacted that person at the home where the suspect was eventually caught, the report stated. The owner told officers someone else had been using the vehicle and told them who it was; information investigators were able to confirm using surveillance video by noting the suspect’s blue shorts, pink shirt, green shoes, and rainbow knee high socks, WPD indicated.

The suspect was not at that house at the time but later returned, and it was at that point the individual went onto the roof of the home.

The police department noted in its statement that the situation had led to a large-scale police presence in the area.

