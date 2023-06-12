Wet Tuesday Ahead

Much Needed Rainfall
Rain Ahead
Rain Ahead(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
  • General Showers & Storms
  • Cooler Temperatures
  • Slow Warming Late Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cool and gloomy stretch of weather continues on with several rain chances as we move through the week ahead. While this will lead to some cooler, cloudy, and damp conditions, it is much needed moisture across southern Wisconsin. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday and again as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will start cool and then get back to normal and above normal conditions late week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with showers and storms developing. Lows in the lower 50s with a light northwesterly wind of 5-10 mph. Overcast with periods of showers and storms Tuesday. Cool with highs into the middle 60s with gusty northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch possible. Scattered showers Tuesday night with lows into the middle 50s.

Looking Ahead...

Unsettled weather remains for the middle and end of the week. This will lead to spotty showers each day, but still some dry periods and sunshine. Highs will rebound into the middle and upper 70s with lows into the middle and upper 50s. Another disturbance moves in for the weekend with much better chances of showers and storms.

