Agent charged in Quadren Wilson shooting allowed to have gun for training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Dane Co. judge modified one of the bail requirements for the state Justice Dept. agent accused of shooting a suspect during an arrest in Madison last year.

Mark Wagner returned to the courtroom Tuesday morning for a status conference and bail hearing. Over prosecutors’ objections, Judge Julie Genovese revised the conditions of Wagner’s bail to allow him to possess a gun to complete the certification requirements for the Division of Criminal Investigation, where he serves as an agent, court records show.

Previously, Wagner, 50, had been barred from having any dangerous weapons. All other conditions linked to his release remain in effect, according to court records. Wagner is currently out of jail on a $500 signature bond.

Wagner has been charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in connection with the February 2022 incident where more than 20 local, state, federal agents surrounded Wilson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Madison’s east side. During the confrontation, Wilson was shot.

In September, Wagner was arrested. According to the criminal complaint, Wagner claimed he though Wilson had a gun and fired to prevent himself and Agent Nathan Peskie, who also fired his weapon that day, from being shot. There were no guns found or evidence of firearms found in Wilson’s car after a search, the complaint said.

Wilson’s family and lawyer previously told NBC15 News that Wilson was shot five times in the back. The criminal complaint clarified that Wilson was hit by five metal fragments from one bullet in his lower back.

