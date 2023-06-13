Portage man jumped in river after pursuit ended in crash, police say

(KGWN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Portage man was indicted on three charges Monday after he crashed his car and fled from officers who were pursuing him for theft last week, according to the Columbus Police Department.

On June 8, police were searching for the man’s car after a theft incident. A Columbus Police Department officer spotted his car, and after a failed attempt to stop it, a pursuit commenced.

Officials said the man eventually crashed his car into a parked car on North Water Street but kept driving. At one point, the man jumped out of his moving car before it crashed into a brick wall.

Police used their K9 and a drone to find the man, but officers concluded he likely jumped into the Crawfish River to escape, according to police.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on June 9, an officer reported spotting the man walking on East James Street, and he was arrested.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the Columbus Police Department locate the man.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness is led into a Brown County courtroom for a previous motions hearing
Taylor Schabusiness defense withdraws motion to keep prosecutors out of jury selection
(FILE)
FPD: Gunfire hits Fitchburg home while people were on the patio
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2
Northern Wisconsin town pays tribe $22K to keep roads open for another month