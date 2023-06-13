Portage man jumped in river after pursuit ended in crash, police say

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Portage man was indicted on three charges Monday after he crashed his car and fled from officers who were pursuing him for theft last week, according to the Columbus Police Department.

On June 8, police were searching for the man’s car after a theft incident. A Columbus Police Department officer spotted his car, and after a failed attempt to stop it, a pursuit commenced.

Officials said the man eventually crashed his car into a parked car on North Water Street but kept driving. At one point, the man jumped out of his moving car before it crashed into a brick wall.

Police used their K9 and a drone to find the man, but officers concluded he likely jumped into the Crawfish River to escape, according to police.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on June 9, an officer reported spotting the man walking on East James Street, and he was arrested.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped the Columbus Police Department locate the man.

