Cooler with a dose of rain today

Back to summer temps tomorrow
Scattered rain through the day.
Scattered rain through the day.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Scattered showers today
  • Back to 80s Wednesday
  • Additional late-week rain chances
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure located to the northeast of here today will slowly move to the southeast today. By late in the day, it will be situated in the eastern Great Lakes.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

This low will bring scattered showers to the region throughout the day. Showers will end this evening as drier air fills in behind the system. Temperatures will once again check in below average today with highs anticipated in the middle 60s. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

Looking Ahead...

Warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine will move in for most of the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A few showers will again be possible during the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with showers likely. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely in the evening. Low: 55. Wind: NW 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Thursday: Slight chance of a shower early, then mostly sunny. High: 80.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
After 20 years of applying, Madison dentist earns spot on Wheel of Fortune

Latest News

Rain Ahead
Wet Tuesday Ahead
Gradually warming up this week
Rain totals between a tenth to a half-inch by the end of Tuesday.
Gradually warming up this week
With a warm trend through mid week
A Chilly Monday Morning