Cooler with a dose of rain today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure located to the northeast of here today will slowly move to the southeast today. By late in the day, it will be situated in the eastern Great Lakes.

What’s Coming Up...

This low will bring scattered showers to the region throughout the day. Showers will end this evening as drier air fills in behind the system. Temperatures will once again check in below average today with highs anticipated in the middle 60s. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

Looking Ahead...

Warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine will move in for most of the rest of the week. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A few showers will again be possible during the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with showers likely. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers likely in the evening. Low: 55. Wind: NW 10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Thursday: Slight chance of a shower early, then mostly sunny. High: 80.

