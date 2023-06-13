Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue to receive Hometown Hero Award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legendary Cuba City Boys Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue will be honored by the Wisconsin State Assembly during their June 14th floor session with the Hometown Hero Award.

Petitgoue recently retired after 54 years of coaching, 52 of which were spent at Cuba City.

Petitgoue arrived at Cuba City in 1971, and had a historic coaching career that tallied over 1,000 wins and three state championships, becoming the winningest high school basketball coach in Wisconsin.

The Hometown Hero Award is a legislative honor given to distinguished individuals who have worked hard to make a difference in their community and have an unconditional desire to lend a helping hand to those around them.

Representative Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) nominated Coach Petitgoue for this award in a letter to Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August on March 28th.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol Assembly Chamber.

The public is welcome to attend and observe the ceremony from the Assembly gallery or they can watch live at WisEye.org.

