Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue to receive Hometown Hero Award

Former Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins with a 91-69...
Former Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue reaches 1,000 career wins with a 91-69 victory of Carmen Northwest on January 29, 2022.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legendary Cuba City Boys Basketball Coach Jerry Petitgoue will be honored by the Wisconsin State Assembly during their June 14th floor session with the Hometown Hero Award. 

Petitgoue recently retired after 54 years of coaching, 52 of which were spent at Cuba City.

Petitgoue arrived at Cuba City in 1971, and had a historic coaching career that tallied over 1,000 wins and three state championships, becoming the winningest high school basketball coach in Wisconsin.

The Hometown Hero Award is a legislative honor given to distinguished individuals who have worked hard to make a difference in their community and have an unconditional desire to lend a helping hand to those around them. 

Representative Travis Tranel (R-Cuba City) nominated Coach Petitgoue for this award in a letter to Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August on March 28th.

The ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. at the State Capitol Assembly Chamber.

The public is welcome to attend and observe the ceremony from the Assembly gallery or they can watch live at WisEye.org.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Madison’s new Texas Roadhouse opens Monday
File image
Lodi graduates sign up for construction apprenticeships
Lodi graduates sign up for construction apprenticeships
Two miniature storefronts of a cheese and produce shop are installed somewhere on the Hilldale...
First mouse-sized art in Midwest introduced at Hilldale